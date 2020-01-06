W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $508.20 Million

Equities analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to announce sales of $508.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co reported sales of $520.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,299. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.