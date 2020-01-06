Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 8.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $191.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. The company has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

