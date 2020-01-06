Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 5,117,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,045 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,902,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

