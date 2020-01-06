Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 472 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 472 ($6.21), 49,277 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 257,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476.50 ($6.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 22.62 and a current ratio of 22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 470.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 473.53.

