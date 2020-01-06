Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New Investment in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR makes up about 0.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,015,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.41. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

