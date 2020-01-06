Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Boosts Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up 20.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned 0.23% of Mercadolibre worth $66,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.13.

MELI traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $606.55. 209,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.28 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $315.73 and a one year high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

