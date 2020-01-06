Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,500 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Chevron makes up about 0.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 195,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

CVX traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,942,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,773. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

