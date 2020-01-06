Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 629.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 306,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.