ValuEngine Upgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vertex Energy worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

