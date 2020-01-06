ValuEngine Upgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.