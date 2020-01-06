ValuEngine Upgrades Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CURO opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Curo Group has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 3.40.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Analysts expect that Curo Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175 over the last 90 days. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 105.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 312.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

