ValuEngine Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $443.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $454.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tesla by 814.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tesla by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

