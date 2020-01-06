ValuEngine Lowers Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $675,000. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,273,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 346,055 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

