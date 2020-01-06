ValuEngine Lowers Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: Swap

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.