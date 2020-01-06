ValuEngine Lowers LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $36.89.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

