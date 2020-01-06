ValuEngine Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.65.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.65 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,070. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 918,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

