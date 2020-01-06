USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.96 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after buying an additional 18,530,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 104.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 22.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

