Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.22. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Upwork by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.