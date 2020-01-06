UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading Down 2.2%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.85 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.18), approximately 83,609 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 655,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.80 ($1.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 3.49%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 17,345 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.