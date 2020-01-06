Typerium (TYPE) Hits Market Cap of $304,600.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Typerium has a total market cap of $304,600.00 and $194.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.