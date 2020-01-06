Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $334.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $306.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $177.85 and a 12 month high of $308.42.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

