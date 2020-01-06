Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tullow Oil to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 249 ($3.28) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Tullow Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 116.29 ($1.53).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of $844.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.50.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

