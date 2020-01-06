TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to post $162.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.52 million and the lowest is $154.50 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $483.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 573,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,352. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.