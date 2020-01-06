Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Shares Down 2.1%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.28, approximately 139,685 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 177,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

