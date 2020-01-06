Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

