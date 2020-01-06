Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 47,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,410,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 36.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

