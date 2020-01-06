TOP Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $270,299.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

