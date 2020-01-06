Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Toll Brothers from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after buying an additional 122,093 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.