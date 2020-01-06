THETA (THETA) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. THETA has a total market cap of $86.04 million and $4.16 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Fatbtc, Huobi and DDEX. During the last week, THETA has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.06018474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bithumb, Hotbit, OKEx, Coinbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

