Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.14. 1,008,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,359. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $330.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

