TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.62). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 909,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 866,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after buying an additional 665,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.