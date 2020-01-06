TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.62). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 6,258.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,521,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 7,403,611 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,261,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 909,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,304,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after buying an additional 866,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after buying an additional 665,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

