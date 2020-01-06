Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.36.
Shares of THC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.
In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
