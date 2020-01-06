Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of THC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

