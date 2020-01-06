Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $169,956.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,661,855 shares of company stock worth $400,237,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

