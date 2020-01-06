Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecogen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tecogen by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tecogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tecogen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecogen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 607,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

