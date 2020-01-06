Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Tapestry also posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TPR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 4,030,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,903,000 after buying an additional 661,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tapestry by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,068 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,828,000 after buying an additional 587,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

