Syscoin Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and $221,943.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00588103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010509 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,025,944 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.