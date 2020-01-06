Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.69.

SYBX stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

