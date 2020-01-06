Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,121,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.