Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,121,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

