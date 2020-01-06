SunTrust Banks Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $90.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

