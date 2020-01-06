SunTrust Banks Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $48.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

