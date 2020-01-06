SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $71,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 332,822 shares of company stock valued at $782,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SunOpta by 64.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 232.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

