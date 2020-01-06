Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of SYK opened at $209.59 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $210.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

