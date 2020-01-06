Stephens Initiates Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 202,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

