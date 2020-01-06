Startcoin (START) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $108,796.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

