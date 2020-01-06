SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.83, approximately 76,321 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 89,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSEZY. Barclays raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s payout ratio is 190.80%.

About SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

