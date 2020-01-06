Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.76, 47,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 30,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.18.

Sprott Resource Company Profile (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

