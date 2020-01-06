Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.60 million. Analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,048,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

