Spence Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Spence Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,622 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Splunk by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.46. 1,568,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Splunk from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

