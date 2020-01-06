Spence Asset Management Acquires 83 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $297.35. 2,776,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $231.32 and a one year high of $298.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

