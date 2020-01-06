Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,389,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 272,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.